  4. World TT C'ships Finals: Manika, Sathiyan lose in mixed doubles quarters

World TT C'ships Finals: Manika, Sathiyan lose in mixed doubles quarters

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Nov 28th, 2021, 09:35:02hrs
India paddler Manika Batra (file image)

Houston [USA], November 28 (ANI): The mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships.

The duo suffered a defeat against Japan's Omokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata. The Japanese duo defeated Manika and Sathiyan 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-9.
Manika along with Archana Kamath also suffered a defeat in the women's doubles quarterfinals.
The pair was defeated by Sarah De Nutte and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg. The Indian duo was defeated 1-11, 6-11, 8-11. (ANI)

