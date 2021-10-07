World Wrestling Championships: Anshu bags silver, Sarita bronze

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal in the World Championships.

The 20-year-old lost her final bout 1-4 to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Meanwhile, another Indian grappler Sarita Mor(59kg) also won a bronze medal for the nation.