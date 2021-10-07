World Wrestling C'ships: 'So proud of you', says Anurag Thakur as Anshu Malik scripts history with silver medal

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday lauded wrestler Anshu Malik for becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships.



Anshu Malik lost the final to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu Malik in the women's 57 kg division during the summit clash.

"So proud of you Anshu ! That's the spirit ! 1st Indian woman wrestler to win a SILVER at prestigious World Championship," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Maroulis won the gold medal after her splendid show in the World Wrestling Championships as she defeated Anshu by fall in the final.

Also, wrestler Sarita Mor etched her name in history books as she clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Sarita Mor defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg. With this, she became the second Indian woman to win a medal in the 2021 Championships.

Anshu Malik has been a trainee of SAI national centre of excellence Lucknow since 2016.

She made her debut in the Olympics earlier this year and has now become the first woman in history to win silver in the Wrestling Worlds.

Anshu Malik is a two Asian Championship medalist, which includes gold and is a Ranking Series silver medalist. (ANI)

