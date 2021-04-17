World Youth Boxing: Baby Chanu joins six others in quarters

The Manipuri pugilist, who recently won gold at Adriatic Pearl tournament, did not put a foot wrong and showed her speed and skill right from the beginning.

Kielce (Poland), April 17 (IANS) Living up to her reputation, 2019 Asian Youth champion Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) defeated Diana Gorisnaja of Estonia to advance to the quarter-finals on Day 4 of the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

She carried on with the onslaught throughout the match and, as a result, the referee had to stop the contest in the third round.

With this victory, Chanu is now the seventh Indian woman boxer to enter the quarter-finals, and the pugilists are just a win away from securing medals for the country at this prestigious event. The other six Indian women boxers in the quarter-finals are Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati (69kg), Sanamacha Thokchom (75kg), Khushi (81kg) and Alfiya (+81kg).

In the men's section, Ankit Narwal (64kg) showed excellent footwork and power to outclass Uzbekistan's Akhmadjon Akhmedov in a hard-hitting and busy bout to notch up a 5-0 win.

In the 75kg middleweight category, Manish defeated Israel's Daniel Ilyushonok. He endured some early resistance and took his time to gauge his opponent but rebounded to win 4-1. Both Ankit and Manish have reached the pre quarter-finals.

Another Indian, Jugnoo (+91kg), couldn't progress further, going down to Hungary's Levente Kiss in a 4-1 split verdict in the round-of-16 bout.

Six Indian boxers - four men and two women -- will take the ring in the pre-quarterfinals later on Saturday. Among men, Biswamitra Chongtham (49kg), Sachin (56kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) will be in action, whereas Gitika (48kg) and Nisha Gurjar (64kg) will also be looking to reach the quarter-finals on the fifth day of the World Championships.

--IANS

akm/sdr/