World Youth Boxing: Five Indians storm into quarters

Asian junior champion Biswamitra Chongtham led Indian boxers' charge in the men's section outclassing Khosroshahi Parvizi 5-0 to enter the 49kg quarter-finals. The Manipuri pugilist looked in complete control against the Irish boxer as he carried on with the momentum before finishing the bout in his favour.

Kielce, April 18 (IANS) Indian boxers put up a phenomenal performance at the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships with five of them making it to the quarter-finals on the fifth day of the competition on Sunday.

Ankit Narwal also secured a place in the last-eight alongwith Uttar Pradesh's Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Bhiwani's Sachin (56kg). Asian Youth silver medallist, Haryana's Ankit defeated Polish boxer Oliwier Zamojski with a 4-1 split decision in the men's 64kg category. However, Vishal and Sachin comfortably registered identical 5-0 victories against Croatia's Borna Loncaric and Jose Valdez of Colombia, respectively.

In the women's section, Gitika (48kg), who came into the match beating European champion Diana Ermakova, continued her impressive form, notching up a flawless 5-0 triumph against Kazakhstan's Arailym Marat to progress into the last-eight stage.

Nisha Gurjar (64kg) was the lone Indian who could not progress on Day 5 after a 1-4 loss against Latvia's Beatrise Rozentale in the pre-quarters.

The sixth day of the event, where India has fielded a 20-member team, will see nine Indians in action. Five women boxers -- Poonam (57kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), Khushi (81kg), Gitika (48kg) and Vinka (60kg) -- will look to make their way into the semi-finals and assure their country of medals.

In the men's section, Akash Gorkha (60kg), Manish (75kg), Sumit (69kg) and Vinit (81kg) will be seen in pre-quarterfinal action.

