Would be incredibly surprised if I would be playing again already in Wimbledon: Federer

Melbourne [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Swiss maestro Roger Federer will not be playing in the Australian Open and even cast doubts on his Wimbledon 2022 participation.



Federer underwent arthroscopic right knee surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020. Federer has played five tournaments since having those surgeries, all of which came this season.

"I will be able to resume running quietly in January and resume sessions on the court with complex support in March or April. I would be incredibly surprised if I would be playing again already in Wimbledon. This summer it was decided to suture the lesion to my meniscus, which involves some downtime," Lematin.ch quoted Federer as saying.

"My ambition is to see what I'm capable of one last time. I also wish I could say goodbye in my own way and on a tennis court. That's why I give my all in my rehabilitation," he added.

Earlier, Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic also spoke about the 20-time Grand Slam champion missing out from the Australian Open.

"I think the Australian Open is not a real possibility right now," Ljubicic had told Stats Perform.

"I think there are very few chances, he is still recovering and knowing him, he wants to be sure he can play to win the tournament and be at 100 per cent. He will go step by step because he is 40 years old now and he needs to be patient. He cannot recover as quickly as he used to," he added.

Last month, Roger Federer dropped out of the Top-10 in the ATP rankings. This was for the very first time since January 2017 that the 20-time Grand Slam champion crashed out of the Top-10 rankings in men's tennis. (ANI)

