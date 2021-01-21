Would have loved to play T10 format, says Mudassar Nazar

The former all-rounder joins T10 Sports Management just before the start of the fourth season of Abu Dhabi T10 league, slated to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28 to February 6.

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar, who scored over 6,500 runs and took over 150 wickets in international cricket, has been appointed as the technical director for T10 Sports Management (TSM).

"We are in the entertainment business, whether it was 100 years ago or it's now. If the audience is not entertained, then we don't move an inch. Any cricketer, who is in love with the game, will love to watch any format and this is a very exciting format. If I was still playing, I would have tried this format," said Nazar.

"I would have trained hard and probably changed my approach to the game and that is why it's so fascinating to see players who are so good in the four-day and five-day formats and then they change their game and skill and then try and outperform people in this event," he added.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman, T10 Sports Management, said, "Being one of the greats of the game, Mudassar will have a lot of valuable insights to share with us, which will be a big boost for the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. We are looking forward to a wonderful working relationship with him."

