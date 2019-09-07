Would love to coach England one day: Flintoff

Trevor Bayliss will step down as England coach at the end of this summer's Ashes series and his successor has not yet been appointed.

"Coaching is definitely an ambition," BBC Sport quoted Flintoff as saying.

"There are probably two or three coaching jobs I'd like - England, Lancashire or Lancashire Academy.

"I'd love to be England coach one day, just not quite yet," he added.

He revealed that he applied for the national team coaching job when it became available in 2014 but was not taken seriously and the role went to Peter Moores.

"A few years ago I applied for the England coaching job - we were getting beat, I was in the office and thought, 'I'm going to apply'," Flintoff said. "I wrote an email for the interview, a month passed and I'd heard nothing. I chased it up, then I got a phone call saying they thought it was somebody taking the mick. The 41-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2009, played 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20s for England and was part of Ashes winning sides in 2005 and 2009.