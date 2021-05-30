Would love to play all 7 Tests this summer: England paceman Anderson

The paceman, who is the highest Test wicket-taker among fast bowlers with 614 scalps, will turn 39 in July. But he is relishing the opportunity to open the bowling attack with fellow paceman Stuart Broad,who will turn 35 in June, in all the seven Tests.

London, May 30 (IANS)

"Yes. I'd love to play all seven Tests this summer. There are five Tests against India after these two Tests against New Zealand, and then the Ashes after that. So, we want to start this summer well. So hopefully, if we do pick our strongest team we (Anderson and Stuart Broad) would like to think that we're both in that. And we'd love to share the new ball together, yes," the 38-year-old Anderson told cricinfo.com.

"Stuart and I have sent a few texts to each other saying it'd be nice if we did get to play together. Obviously, it's completely down to the coach and captain.

"But I think, from the team's point of view, we want to get some momentum going into a big summer," he said.

Anderson was hopeful the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would relax its player rotation policy, which would allow him and several other cricketers to play more matches.

"The rotation in the winter was completely understandable with the amount of cricket we had and the amount of time in bubbles that we were spending. It's going to be slightly different this summer. If everything goes well, I think it will start to get relaxed. We won't be in the sort of bubble life that we've experienced in the last 12 months. So, there might be not as much reason to rest people."

Anderson felt that by managing the workload it was possible to play more Tests.

"I know it's probably not that realistic [to play all seven Tests]. Especially with the depth we have in the bowling group, it makes sense to keep everyone fresh. So, it's just a case of managing workloads. If I played the first Test and bowled 20 overs, then obviously I'd want to play in the second Test.

"But if it's a game where I bowled 50 overs, then you'd obviously review that. So yes, I'd love to play this first two. I know they're back-to-back, but there is a bit of a break after them.

"The five Tests against India might be a different story with back-to-backs in quite quick succession. That might be where people get rotated a bit more," he added.

