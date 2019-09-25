Would prefer Ronaldo over Messi: Kohli

The debate over who is better among the two has divided fans around the globe for the past few years. And India's cricket captain Virat Kohli is no different.

Kohli has often expressed his admiration for Ronaldo and his obsession with fitness, something that Kohli himself is famous for.

"It's a personal preference," Kohli told the Times of India when asked if he would choose Ronaldo over Messi.

"Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has.

"Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing," he said. Kohli recently led India in the drawn T20I series against South Africa at home. He will next lead India in the three-Test series against South Africa starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.