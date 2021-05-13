Would support Smith if he becomes Aus captain again: Paine

Sydney, May 13 (IANS) Australia Test captain Tim Paine said that he would support Steve Smith if he becomes the team's captain again. Speculation has been rife about Smith returning to the role that he was axed from in the wake of the 2018 ball tampering scandal, especially after Australia lost to India 2-1 at home earlier this year under Paine's captaincy.

"I think so. Obviously I don't make that decision but the time I played with Steve as captain he was excellent. Certainly tactically he is as good as you get," Paine said while speaking at a function for the Chappell Foundation at the SCG on Wednesday night.

Paine said that he saw similarities in Smith's situation when the latter was first made captain to when he was captain of Tasmani.

"He's probably a bit like me when I was at the start of my captaincy journey in Tasmania - he was thrown into a very big role at a very, very young age and he probably wasn't quite ready for it," he said.

"But by the time I came in he was growing into that role and getting better and better. Then obviously South Africa events happened and he's not doing it anymore. I would support him getting that job again," said Paine.

Paine said that he expects himself to be captain for at least six more Test matches culminating in the Ashes later this year at home.

"At least another six Tests," said the 36-year-old Paine.

"If I feel like the time is right and we've beaten the Poms 5-0, what a way to go out. But it might be a tight series and we might be chasing 300 on the last day and I'm 100 not out and hit the winning runs - and then I might go again," he said.

