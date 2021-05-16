Wrestler Sonam still not fully fit for World Ranking Series

"I believe she has recovered 80 per cent from the injury. But it will take another 15-20 days for her to resume proper training on the mat. We have a physio who is working on her rehabilitation. Though she isn't doing mat training, she is following a different schedule to strengthen her core and upper body muscles," coach Ajmer Singh told IANS.

During the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament, held last month in Almaty, finalists in each of the weight categories were allotted Olympic quota places.

Sonam, 18, won the quota by entering the gold medal round in women's 62kg freestyle event. But the Haryana wrestler withdrew from the final as she had got injured in her semi-final bout.

"The next two weeks are crucial for us. The feedback from the physio will be important to start preparation for the Tokyo Olympics," said Singh.

Sonam's recuperating power is good, he said. "She has made good progress in the last three weeks. We are hopeful she would be 100 per cent fit by the end of this month and then we would focus on our preparation for the Olympic Games."

Eight Indian wrestlers, including four women, have won Olympic quota places.

