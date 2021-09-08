Wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes successful elbow surgery

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday confirmed she underwent successful elbow surgery and said she was confident of coming back on the mat.



Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Elbow surgery done done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise."



The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has forgiven Vinesh for her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have now forgiven Vinesh, she did wrong but she accepted her fault and as you know we usually scold our child at home so that they obey us. Vinesh is also our child and we welcome her to give trials," WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had told ANI.

Earlier, Vinesh had apologised to the WFI after the body temporarily suspended her over disciplinary issues at the Tokyo Olympics.

The grappler had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos. Upon arriving, she refused to stay and train with the other Indian team members.

Vinesh's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final. (ANI)

