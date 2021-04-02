Wrestling junior nationals from April 4 in Noida

The top four in each of the weight categories in the competition will be selected for the national camp.

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will conduct junior national championships in men's freestyle event at Noida in Uttar Pradesh from April 4, confirmed an official.

"Some of the participating teams have arrived at the venue. The competitors have been told to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Covid-19. All the competitors have been asked to furnish RT PCR Covid-19 negative report," a coach of the team told IANS.

Keeping the pandemic in view, WFI is organising Greco-Roman and freestyle events at two different venues. The junior and sub-junior (cadet) national championships in Greco-Roman was organised last week in Chandigarh. Wrestlers from Haryana had walked away with the overall team titles in both the sub-junior and junior groups.

Last month, WFI had conducted junior and sub-junior national championships in women's category at Bellary in Karnataka. Even the senior national freestyle and Greco-Roman championships were held at two different venues.

---IANS

nns/kh