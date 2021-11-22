Wrist spinners are match-winners in T10 format: Adil Rashid

Rashid who himself is a wrist spinner said that the most important thing for a leg spinner in T10 is to keep the confidence with which he is bowling despite going for runs.

Abu Dhabi, Nov 22 (IANS) The importance of wrist spinners in the shortest format of cricket is paramount, feels England leg spinner Adil Rashid. He said that wrist spinners can shift the momentum of the game in T20 and T10 cricket and can be match-winners on any track.

"These days and age we have smaller grounds, flatter pitches, and bigger bats, people are hitting the ball further so they can be a bit difficult for spinners. It can play with your mind but the most important thing as a wrist spinner is to maintain that confidence knowing that you can change the game," Rashid said on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League where he is playing for Delhi Bulls.

"You can become a match-winner, you are a match-winner, you can change the game in what 3 or 4 or 5 balls by getting a key wicket then another wicket, that's the ability of a wrist spinner in general," he added.

Rashid admitted that bowling is a tough job in T10 format since the batter has the license to go after you right from the word go.

"Well, the challenges are people are trying to hit every ball for sixes and four in T10 cricket, whereas in T20 batsmen take a couple of balls to see and know the game," he said.

