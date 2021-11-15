WTA calls on China to investigate allegations of sexual assault made by Peng Shuai

Florida [USA], November 15 (ANI): The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Sunday finally broke their silence as they called out the Chinese government to investigate the allegations of sexual assault made by Peng Shuai against a former politician.



Peng, 35, a doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open, accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault according to screenshots of a since-deleted Weibo post dated November 2.

"The recent events in China concerning a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are of deep concern. As an organization dedicated to women, we remain committed to the principles we were founded on -- equality, opportunity, and respect," Steve Simon, WTA Chairman, and CEO said in a statement.

"Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored," Simon said. "Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness."

"In all societies, the behaviour she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected."

"We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship," Simon added.

Former top-ranking Czech American tennis player Martina Navratilova said she supported the WTA's call for an investigation. "A very strong stance by the WTA -- and the correct stance," she wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

