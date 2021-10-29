WTA Finals: Doubles field set for Guadalajara

Florida [USA], October 29 (ANI): The WTA announced on Thursday the doubles field for the 2021 WTA Finals Guadalajara is confirmed.



The pairings of Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk, Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac, and Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos secured their spots at the year-end finale.

The three teams will join Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs, and Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai in Guadalajara.

The pairings of Coco Gauff and Caty McNally and Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani also qualified, however, the two teams will not be participating at this year's WTA Finals, allowing for Fichman and Olmos to compete in Guadalajara for the prestigious WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Doubles Trophy.

Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk will be making their debuts at the WTA Finals. Croatia's Darija Jurak qualified for the year-end finale for the first time in her career, while her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia will make her third showing at the WTA Finals.

Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos will so be making their debut appearances at the WTA Finals. Romania's Raluca Olaru and Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok will serve as the alternate doubles team in Guadalajara after reaching four finals in 2021 while winning the titles at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and WTA Chicago Women's Open.

Guadalajara is playing host to the season-ending tournament for this year only, with the event returning to its home in Shenzhen, China in 2022. (ANI)

