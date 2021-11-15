  1. Sify.com
  4. WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza reaches semis after win over Anett Kontaveit

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 15th, 2021, 17:35:02hrs
Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza (Photo: Twitter/Garbine Muguruza)

Guadalajara [Mexico], November 15 (ANI): Garbine Muguruza on Sunday defeated number eight seed Anett Kontaveit by 6-4, 6-4 to book her spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing WTA Finals.

With this victory, the number six seed Spaniard snapped the 12-match winning streak of Kontaveit. Muguruza is in the knockout stage for the first time since her tournament debut in 2015.
Muguruza will advance to the semi-finals as the second qualifier out of the Teotihuacan group, posting a 2-1 record along with group winner Kontaveit and will face countrywoman Paula Badosa on Tuesday.
Coming into the match with a 2-0 record after back-to-back straight-set wins, Kontaveit confirmed her place at the top of the group after Karolina Pliskova's three-set win over Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the day. Pliskova's victory created an easy scenario for Muguruza -- win and advance. (ANI)

