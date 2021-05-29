WTC final: Can't wait to get on the field, says Pujara

Team India will be donning the retro jersey in the WTC final against New Zealand slated to get underway from June 18.Pujara on Saturday shared a picture of the new jersey on his Instagram story and he captioned the post as: "The new kit is here! Can't wait to get on the field! #worldtestchampionship."Earlier in the day, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared the photo on Twitter donning the new jersey.The Indian cricketers might be in quarantine ahead of the UK tour, but they are sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are fit and ready to go once they get out of quarantine in England ahead of the WTC final in Southampton.The BCCI has also ensured that the cricketers will get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in England under the guidance of the UK health department."The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules," BCCI sources had told ANI.The BCCI made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK and arrangements were made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK. The second period will see them first undergo a hard quarantine before they take the field to train for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, starting June 18.The New Zealand team are already in the UK ahead of their bilateral series against England and the team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC final bubble on 15 June and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)