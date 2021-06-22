WTC final: Confident that Indian batsmen will apply themselves nicely in 2nd innings, says Laxman

Southampton [UK], June 22 (ANI): Former batsman VVS Laxman is "sure" that India will bat nicely in the second innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.



Mohammed Shami picked two wickets in the second session on day five as New Zealand were bundled out for 249 in the first innings on Tuesday.

India were on top after the first session on Tuesday but New Zealand fought back to take a crucial first-innings lead

Laxman also said New Zealand adding runs with the help of their tailenders might become a crucial difference between the two sides.

"Last 4 wickets for New Zealand adding 87 runs, for India the last 4 fell for 12 runs. Could be a crucial difference. But I am sure the Indian batsman will apply themselves nicely in the second innings," he said in a tweet.

If Shami struck twice in the session, Ishant scalped the big wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Ravichandran Ashwin removed Neil Wagner at the cusp of the tea as the Kiwis extended their lead before being bowled out for 249. The Kiwis took a lead of 32 runs in the first innings.

In the second session, Shami continued his fine form and got his third wicket as he trapped Colin de Grandhomme in front of the stumps for 13. Kyle Jamieson then joined skipper Williamson in the middle and scored at more than run a ball before getting out.

Shami went for 12 in an over but managed to get the wicket as Jamieson was caught at long leg to leave New Zealand at 192/7.

Williamson and Tim Southee then took New Zealand above the 200-run mark as the Kiwis gained a lead in the first innings.

However, minutes after New Zealand took the lead, Ishant bagged the big wicket of Williamson who fell just one run short of his fifty.

In the dying minutes of the second session, Ashwin sent back Neil Wagner for a duck as New Zealand got reduced to 234/9.

Southee and Trent Boult did frustrate the Indian bowlers however Ravindra Jadeja did the honours as he dismissed the Southee to bundle out New Zealand for 249. (ANI)

