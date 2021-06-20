WTC final, Day 3: Jamieson scalps 5 as India bowled out for 217

Southampton [UK], June 20 (ANI): Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets as New Zealand bundled out India for 217 in the first innings on Day Three of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.



Trent Boult and Neil Wagner also returned with two wickets each while Tim Southee took one wicket in the first innings. Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer for India as he played a knock of 49 runs.

Virat Kohli played a knock of 44 while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played innings of 34 and 28 respectively.

Resuming the second session at 211/7, India got off to a bad start as Ishant Sharma (4) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) were dismissed in quick succession and the Kohli-led side was reduced to 213/9. Jamieson dismissed both Ishant and Bumrah and as a result, he registered a five-wicket haul.

Soon after, Jadeja was also dismissed by Trent Boult and as a result, India was bowled out for 217 in the first innings.

At lunch break on Day Three, India's score read 211/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (15*) and Ishant Sharma (2*) at the crease. In the first session, Virat Kohli (44), Rishabh Pant (4), Ajinkya Rahane (49), and Ravichandran Ashwin (22) were all sent back to the pavilion.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the WTC final against India. Day 1 of the WTC final was abandoned due to rain and Day 2 also saw the final session being called off early due to bad light.

Brief Scores: India 217 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 49, Virat Kohli 44, Kyle Jamieson 5-31) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

