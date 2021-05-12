WTC final, England tour over if tested Covid-19 positive: BCCI warning to Team India

“The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised the UK-bound players to stay isolated till they reach Mumbai. The BCCI has also warned players that if they test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai before their departure to England, their tour is as good as over.

The Virat Kohli-led side would leave India on June 2 for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton, followed by the five-match Test series against England.

Media reports also indicate that the family members of the players will also be tested. This would be done as a precautionary measure keeping in mind the second wave that has ravaged the country.

“The players, support staff, and families will be tested and two negative reports are required before they leave for Mumbai. It will be done in order to ensure that they are coming into the bubble without any infection. The players have also been given the option to travel by air or car to reach Mumbai. For vaccination, BCCI has informed the players to take Covishield which they can get in England, and not Covaxin,” the BCCI source informed.

The WTC final is scheduled to start on June 18 in Southampton which will be Team India's first stop in England.

They will lock horns with New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla.