WTC final: India 211/7 at lunch on Day 3

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) New Zealand bowlers ran through India's middle-order, picking four wickets for 65 runs in the first session, to leave India on 211/7 at lunch on the third day of the World Test Championship final here at the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday.

Neither skipper Virat Kohli (44), nor his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (49) could complete their half-centuries as the Kiwis bowled a tight, disciplined line.