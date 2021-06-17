WTC final: Ishant joins Shami and Bumrah as India name playing XI

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the spin department while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Ishant will form the pace battery for the Virat Kohli-led side.Rishabh Pant will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves for India while Shubman Gill will open with star batsman Rohit Sharma in the WTC final.Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane form a solid middle order as India gears up for the high octane clash on Friday."Here's #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the #WTC21 Final," the BCCI tweeted.India playing XI for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami.The winners of the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.The losing team will get USD 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game. (ANI)