WTC final: New Zealand 135/5 at lunch on Day 5 vs India

Southampton, June 22 (IANS) India made quick inroads in the first session of play on Day 5, reducing New Zealand to 135/5 in 72 overs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Hampshire Bowl here on Tuesday.

Starting the day on 101/2, Mohammed Shami accounted for Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1), while Ishant Sharma took the wicket of Henry Nicholls to leave New Zealand struggling.