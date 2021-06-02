WTC Final: New Zealand's biggest strength is to come up as a team in the game, says Parthiv

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Parthiv shared his views on what could be New Zealand's biggest strength during the World Test Championship final."I think New Zealand's biggest strength is to come up as a team in the game. I think, yes, all the teams have their superstars, but they (the Kiwis) know their limitations, they know if someone's capable of scoring 40 or 50 in a limited time and get 100 per cent out of each player."If you look at their names -- no one would be scared of Kane Williamson alone, no one will be scared of Tom Latham alone or all their fast bowlers. Their ability to perform together. I think that's so important; as far as New Zealand's performance is concerned in ICC trophies," he said.While addressing a virtual press conference, New Zealand skipper Williamson said his team is looking forward to facing India in the WTC final."I know the boys are really excited for the challenge and then the Test Championship final. The focus will be on one game at a time. I suppose having a different opposition, playing in a neutral country is an exciting prospect," Williamson said during the virtual presser."It's great, and like I mentioned, it's nice always to get into the side after a break. There is a lot of excitement in the camp, and we know the challenge, like coming over here and playing against England in their own backyard," he added.The final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand will be staged in a bio-secure environment at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.The event has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17."As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test," ICC said in an official release.Upon landing, the Indian team will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players' activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue. (ANI)