WTC final: Rains delay start of 4th day's play, gloomy forecast

Southampton, June 21 (IANS) Rains and wet ground conditions on Monday delayed the start of the fourth day's play in the India-New Zealand World Test Championship final here. More rains have been forecast for the day and chances of play resuming soon look unlikely at the Hampshire Bowl.

When play ended, due to poor visibility, on Sunday, New Zealand were in a strong position at 101 for two wickets, replying to India's first-innings' 217. Captain Kane Williamson was batting on 12 (37 balls, 1x4). In-form Devon Conway was out for a fine 54 (222 minutes, 153 balls, 6x4s), just moments before the umpires decided that the light was not good enough for play.