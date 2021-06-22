WTC Final: Sehwag unimpressed by Williamson's defensive approach

Southampton [UK], June 22 (ANI): Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was left unimpressed by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's defensive approach while batting during the first session of the fifth day in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India here at Ageas Bowl.



Sehwag posted a small video of a dog dozing off on Twitter with the caption, "Williamson on the pitch today. #WTC21final." The thirty-second video also had a Hindi song playing in the background namely, 'sone do sone do' (let me sleep).

Williamson after the first session was batting on a 112-ball 19 and seemed to be in no hurry to take on the Indian bowlers. Giving him company was Colin de Grandhomme (0 off 4).

Earlier in the first session, Mohammed Shami picked two and Ishant Sharma picked one wicket to put the Kiwis in a spot of bother at 135/5 - still trailing by 82 runs in the first innings.

With a constant drizzle delaying the start by an hour, the Indian bowlers had conditions tailor-made for them to start on fifth gear. But Ross Taylor and Williamson ensured they managed to miss the good balls and played out the ones which were in the line of the stumps.

With play being washed off on the first and fourth day, the game is set to go into the reserve day and a first-innings lead could mean all that much more as both teams would wish to go for the kill with the WTC title on the line. (ANI)

