WTC final: Siraj included in final 15, Mayank Agarwal misses out

Southampton [UK], June 15 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on Friday.



Mayank Agarwal has been left out and this means Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will be opening the batting for the Virat Kohli-led side. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been chosen as the spinners, while Wriddhiman Saha has also been named in the squad along with Rishabh Pant.

The Kiwis have already entered the bio-bubble for the summit clash having defeated England in the two-match Test series.

Prior to the WTC final, the Indian team played an intra-squad game where the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant impressed with the bat in hand. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series.

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

