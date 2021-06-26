WTC final: Tendulkar lavishes praise on Kyle Jamieson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar feels Kyle Jamieson is very different from the other Kiwi bowlers and he has the potential to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket.



Jamieson played a huge role in New Zealand's victory against India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The pacer was adjudged Man of the Match as he picked up seven wickets, including a fifer in the first innings.

"He is gonna go on to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I saw him in New Zealand last year, he impressed me with both ball and bat," Tendulkar said in a YouTube video on his channel.

"He is a very different bowler compared to Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, and Neil Wagner. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and other guys like to swing the ball, " added Tendulkar.

Tendulkar further spoke about Jamieson's crucial partnership with Kane Williamson in the first innings and how he was able to unsettle the Indian bowlers.

"His partnership with Williamson was a critical partnership for New Zealand. He chooses to attack from ball one and he used his height beautifully. A tall batter who can get onto the front foot makes a big statement and that kind of unsettles bowlers."

The 48-years-old also explained how Jadeja was not underutilized in a 5-man attack and that conditions matter too. "When you play five bowlers, it's impossible that all bowlers will get the same number of overs. It depends on the pitch, overhead conditions, and where the wind is flowing. Additionally, it also depends whether fast bowlers or spinners are getting help from the pitch."

Tendulkar believes losing Virat Kohli & Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket in the first 10 overs on Day 6 put India under immense pressure. "I'd mentioned that the first ten overs will be critical. If we [India] can last till drinks, then we had the firepower to accelerate. New Zealand was successful in getting Kohli and Pujara in quick succession and Rahane too got out soon. The pressure stayed on India," he pointed.

The legend also lavished praise on Kane Williamson as he said, "I have always believed that, Kane Williamson is one of leading players in the world. His temperament is fantastic, the way he handles himself in middle and makes himself comfortable while batting is something to watch. His calmness and composure wrapped off. He was rock solid in both innings." (ANI)

