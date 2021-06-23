WTC final: There was lot of pressure, it was nice to be standing up to it, says Taylor

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to clinch the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) here at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday."Still sinking in but it;s been a couple of years coming. A lot of rain but the way the team fought from day one, to be out there in a crucial situation for a little bit, it's something I'll never forget. This would have to be the highlight of my career. At the start of my career, I felt we probably didn't have the side to do this," Taylor host broadcaster Star Sports."But am sure there are a few Kiwis waking up who will be very proud. There was a lot of pressure, it was nice to be standing up to it. 2019 World Cup was something that was very tough for us at the time, but this makes up for that. Over time, it'll sink in a little more," he added.A complete effort on the Reserve Day saw New Zealand edging India in a final which had its ebbs and flows in the first innings. The Kiwis made full use of the slender 32-run lead and the Kane Williamson-led side bundled out India cheaply in the second innings to get a target of just 139. The batsmen did not relent and in the end, the side walked away with a comfortable victory.Talking about the final, pacer Tim Southee told host broadcaster Star Sports: "We started this journey two years ago. To be sitting here as champions is special. There's a lot of hard work that has gone into it. Consistency comes to mind: consistency through performances, consistency in selection. We do a lot for each other. It's satisfying to achieve what we have. The turnaround dates back to beyond the last couple of years. The change room was a lot calmer knowing we had two experienced guys out there.""Probably the longest 139 runs I've experienced. I think as an international sportsperson, you want to look for ways to get better. That's what I've gone. This group has pushed each other to get special, work on skills and fitness. BJ Watling sums up what this team means, we wanted to send him off with a win at the start of the tour. He's been a tremendous part of the side, he's given this team everything he's had, couldn't be happier for him," he added.Earlier, Tim Southee scalped four wickets as India was bundled out for 170 in the second innings on the Reserve Day. The inspired show with the ball ensured that New Zealand would need to score 139 runs in a minimum of 53 overs to win the title.Rishabh Pant top-scored for India as he played a knock of 41 runs, but he hardly found any company as none of the top-order batsmen managed to spend time in the middle. It was ultimately left on the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (16 off 49 balls) to give him company as India lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (15), and Ajinkya Rahane (15) in the first session itself. (ANI)