WTC final will be a defining moment in cricket: Star India Sports Head

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Sanjog Gupta, Head -- Sports, Star India feels the excitement of the World Test Championship (WTC) final will be similar to that of the first ODI World Cup in 1975 and the first T20 World Cup in 2007.



India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18. "The World Test Championship will be a defining moment in cricket, similar to the 1st ODI World Cup in 1975 and the first T20 World Cup in 2007," said Sanjog in a statement.

Star Sports, India's leading sports broadcaster, has unveiled a promotional film ahead of the marquee event. The film, voiced by renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, epitomises the exciting journey of the Indian team in the lead up to this landmark Test, where they will be up against a skilful and courageous New Zealand team, equally eager to create history by being the 1st ever World Test Champion.

"Over the last 8 years, Star India has invested significant resources and effort to boost interest in Test cricket. We saw the India versus England series earlier this year register record viewership, which strengthened our belief in the appeal amongst core fans for the oldest format of the game," said Sanjog.

"So, it is appropriate that the first-ever 'World Champion' in Test cricket will also be crowned on the network. The promotional film for the WTC Final or "The Ultimate Test" captures the essence of Team India's journey to the finale and the excitement around this momentous Test match amongst fans of the Indian team," he added.

The key rivalries within the match, bringing some of the biggest names in World Cricket up against each other, could decide the destiny of the game and hence, a place in the record books.

It will be an Ultimate Test of contrasting leadership styles between the ever-passionate Virat Kohli and the calmness personified Kane Williamson.

In the bowling department, bragging rights will be up for grabs as Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah lead their respective bowling attacks. The fight between the spin and guile of Ravichandran Ashwin and the tenacious experience of Ross Taylor will be an ultimate battle of tactics.

Pujara versus Jamieson; Pant versus Watling; Rohit versus Wagner -- the list is long and intriguing; and the ultimate Test winner will be decided by these captivating battles within the match. Fans can catch all the action from the ICC World Test Championship Final live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP from June 18. (ANI)

