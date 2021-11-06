WTT Contender Lasko: Batra-Kamath storms into finals of Women's Doubles event

Lasko [Slovenia], November 6 (ANI): Indian pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko on Saturday.



Playing at Table 2 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, the Indians defeated the Chinese duo 3-2 in the semi-final. Manika Batra and Archana Kamath defeated the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8.

The Indian duo came into the semi-finals after defeating the French pair of Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif 3-2 by 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6.

Earlier, Batra also stormed into the quarter-finals of women's singles of the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko after defeating Daria Trigolos 3-1 by 11-6, 8-11, 11-4 in the round of 16 match on Friday. (ANI)

