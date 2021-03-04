WTT Contender: Paddler Sharath loses in pre-quarters

Doha, March 4 (IANS) The Indian challenge came to an end at World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha on Thursday with the defeat of Achanta Sharath Kamal in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

World No.32 Sharath lost to world No.7 Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei 6-11, 4-11, 8-11.

Sharath, who was playing his first international tournament after a year's break due to the coronavirus pandemic, couldn't gain momentum despite showing good resistance in the latter part of the match against the higher-ranked Yun-Ju.