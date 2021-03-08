WTT Star Contender: Manika, Sathiyan in 2nd round

Doha, March 8 (IANS) India's Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Monday went through to the second round of the WTT Star Contender table tennis tournament in Doha.

Manika, ranked 63 in women's singles, beat Chinese Taipei's Hsien-Tzy Cheng 3-0. Manika held her own to beat her opponent in straight sets 11-5, 11-9, 11-9. The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist will face Japanese world No. 3 Mima Ito in her round of 16 match on Tuesday.