WTT Youth Star Contender: India's Diya-Swastika finish runner-up

Diya and Swastika lost 3-11, 6-11, 7-11. Earlier, they had made their way into the final after defeating Czech Republic's Linda Zaderova and Croatia's Hana Arapovic 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9 in a semi-final match.

Tunis (Tunisia), May 31 (IANS) Indians Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh's splendid run came to an end at the World Table Tennis Youth Star Contender as the pair lost 0-3 to Russians Natalia Malinina and Elizabet Abraamian in the under-19 girls doubles final here.

In the quarter-finals, Diya and Swastika had notched-up convincing victories against Belarus's Vera Volkava (11-9, 11-8, 11-9) and Russia's Natalia (12-10, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8) respectively.

Besides the runner-up finish in doubles, Maharashtra girls Diya and Swastika were also impressive in the under-19 singles as both finished their campaigns in the semi-finals after suffering identical 2-3 defeats in hard-fought encounters.

While the youth national champion Diya gave her all and made life tougher for Russian Vlada Voronina, before losing the thrilling contest 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 7-11, current junior national champion Swastika lost to Turkey's Ece Harac 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 3-11, 6-11 in an intense contest, .

Apart from Diya and Swastika, Preyesh Raj Suresh, Payas Jain and Deepit Patil competed in the boys category. Preyesh exited in the U-15 quarter-finals while Payas and Deepit, who competed in the U-19 category, reached the last-16 and group stage respectively.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, it was the first international youth event for Indian players.

