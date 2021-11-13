WWE superstar Cena shares Dhoni's picture from Men's T20 World Cup

Orlando (Florida), Nov 13 (IANS) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Hollywood superstar John Cena has shared former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's photo on his Instagram account. In the picture, Dhoni is seen walking down the stairs and extending his hand for a handshake.

The photo shared by Cena is from the time Dhoni was associated with the Indian team as its mentor during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Dhoni's association with the team di'n't work wonders as India failed to reach into the semi-finals of the mega event.