Yashas, Aahida emerge champions in KSLTA AITA Talent Series-3

Yashas, a sixth standard student of Kumarans School, dominated the proceedings as he attacked the net often and hit some good forehand winners. He combined his aggressive play with some deft drop shots that unsettled his rival and raced to a 5-0 lead before Arjun won the only game of the set.

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Second seed Yashas Raj got the better of 10-year-old Arjun Manikandan 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the KSLTA AITA Talent Series-3 U-12 tennis tournament title at the KSLTA Courts here on Wednesday.

However, Arjun came up with a better performance in the second set and even led 2-1 for the first time in the match. But that was only so much he could do as 11-year-old Yashas won the next five games on the trot to clinch the title.

In the girls' final, top seed Aahida Singh got the better of Sanmitha Harini of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-4.

Sanmitha led 2-0 after breaking Aahida in the very first game. However, the eventual champion came back to level in the fourth game before taking a 5-2 lead and won the set 6-3. The second set was keenly contested with the 10-year-old Aahida, a student of Clarence School, getting the crucial break in the fifth game to lead 3-2 and thereafter won 6-4.

Results (Finals): (All players from Karnataka unless mentioned)

Boys U-12: Yashas Raj bt Arjun Manikandan 6-1, 6-2.

Girls U-12: Aahida Singh bt Sanmitha Harini (TN).

