Yashaswini stuns Prathiba to enter quarterfinals of AITA women's tennis

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) Unseeded Yashaswini Singh of Madhya Pradesh stunned fifth seed and home favourite Prathiba Prasad Narayan to enter the quarterfinals of the AITA Women's tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old outplayed the fancied player in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top seed Soha Sadiq of Karnataka overcame some stiff resistance from statemate Vanshita Pathania before advancing to the last eight stage. After taking the first set 6-2, Soha was down 1-5 but recovered superbly to take the set into a tie-breaker which she won at 4.