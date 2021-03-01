Yasir Shah, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail to attend month-long High Performance camp

Lahore [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday informed that the High Performance department will hold a month-long camp for elite cricketers who are either not featuring in the Pakistan Super League 2021 or knocking at the doors of international cricket or recently lost their places in the national side.



"The camp will commence at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Tuesday, March 2, in which the High Performance coaches will work on various technical and physical aspects of the elite cricketers," PCB said in a release.

National High Performance Centre's world-class coaches, including Atiq-uz-Zaman, Mohammad Yousuf, Mohsin Kamal, Saqlain Mushtaq, Umar Rasheed, will work with these elite cricketers according to a robust programme.

"This camp is being organised as part of our philosophy and strategy to build the profile of the National High Performance Centre as a developing and finishing school for the cricketers so that our national coaches can extract the required performances at the international stage," Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan said.

"This camp has been designed in such a way that the current players who are not part of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 and may potentially be in contention for the April tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe can remain connected and can hit the ground running when they land in Africa," he added.

Players invited for the camp are: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmad Bashir, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Bismillah Khan, Fawad Alam, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Khan, Imran Butt, Irfanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Nauman Ali, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Salman Irshad, Saud Shakeel, Tabish Khan, Taj Wali, Umar Khan and Yasir Shah. (ANI)