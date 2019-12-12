Yasir Shah released from Pakistan Test squad to work at NCA

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Dec 12 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday released spinner Yasir Shah from their Test squad to work with bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Shah will re-join the team in Karachi on December 16, where the second Test will commence on December 19.

The 33-year-old is Pakistan's seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests, and fourth-highest among spinners, but missed out on the XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, with the management opting to name four pacemen.



Mushtaq was appointed as spin bowling consultant last week. According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the NCA with the U16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Test series: Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari. (ANI)

