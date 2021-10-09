Yediyurappa enjoys nail biting finish of RCB vs DC, pic goes viral

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Oct 9 (IANS) The photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa watching the moments of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals has gone viral on the social media.

Yediyurappa who is in his home town Shikaripura in Shivamogga district watched the thriller match on LCD screen sitting in his car like any other cricket-loving fan.