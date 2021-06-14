Yet to sink in: Conway after heroic show against England

"It is a great feeling and I think young guys like myself coming into the squad who haven't played a lot of Test cricket, it is good to come in and just express yourself. I had the support of senior guys like Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham. It is really good to just have that support, that trust," Latham told New Zealand Cricket.

Birmingham, June 14 (IANS) New Zealand opening batsman Devon Conway has said that his player-of-the-series performance -- 306 runs across two Tests -- that helped his side win its first Test series on English soil in 22 years is yet to sink in.

"This (player of the series award) will take time to sink in. It is cherry on the top. To get the series win is very special," he added.

Conway, who is South African by birth and shifted to New Zealand in 2017 made his international debut in late 2020. The Test debut happened this month against England at Lord's and he marked his first career Test with a double century.

"It is a step-up (playing Tests). Mentally it is very taxing, you know you come up against pretty good opposition who know their craft really well. You know guys like Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. You know what they are doing. So it is a big step-up," added Conway.

"As a batsman, you face bowlers who have got great control. The mental side of the game is the biggest difference [between first-class cricket and Test matches].

"I really just want to represent New Zealand the best way I can. Very good feeling, so very happy how things have unfolded," said Conway.

--IANS

kh/