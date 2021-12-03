Yorkshire's entire coaching staff leaves club post Rafiq racism scandal

Moxon had been on leave due to a stress-related illness while Gale had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing since November 9 on 'historical tweets' made 11 years ago.

Leeds, Dec 3 (IANS) The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) announced on Friday that the entire coaching staff of the club, including Director of Cricket Martyn Moxon and First XI coach Andrew Gale will leave the club post the racism allegations made by former club player Azeem Rafiq.

"We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, Director of Cricket, and Andrew Gale, First XI Coach, have left the Club today (3 December), in addition to all members of the coaching team. A new Director of Cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited. The backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, has also left the Club. An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed," read a statement by Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel.

The total departures from the club are 16 and happen after club president Roger Hutton resigned on November 5, and chief executive Mark Arthur stepped down a week later.

Rafiq, the former England U-19 captain, spoke on racism, abuse, and bullying while making an appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee hearing on November 16.

"Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust. The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the Club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive," said Lord Patel, appointed as chairman on November 5.

"We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a Club which people can trust. We are hoping to announce a new Director of Cricket in the coming days. We have a huge rebuilding job to do but we are confident that this heralds a step forward towards a brighter future," concluded the 61-year-old.

