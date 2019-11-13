You cannot win against Manchester City with no dangerous moments: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that they cannot win against Manchester City "with no dangerous moments" as their quality is "too high".

Liverpool had a 3-0 lead over Manchester City during their Premier League clash on Sunday. But as the match was inching close to the full-time, Manchester City netted their first goal.

"You saw in the last 15 minutes when City gets control of the game then it's like it is. Difficult but OK, we were obviously tired then and a couple of players felt a little bit of cold. Hendo, Bobby half-time, it was really difficult. It was clear at one point we had to make changes there then it's difficult to adapt," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying."Then they get the momentum in the situation when we want to change, scored the goal and had a few more moments. But come on, you cannot win against City with no dangerous moments or whatever. Their quality is too high, it's too big, so I'm completely fine with what we did because we did it our way and I liked that a lot," he added.After 3-1 victory over Manchester City, Liverpool consolidated their top position on the points table as they now have 34 points, eight points ahead of second-placed Leicester City.Klopp is also amazed by his club achieving the impossible."It's just the start, that's how it is, everybody knows that. If you would have told me that you can have 34 points [at this stage of the season], wow! It's pretty much impossible but we did it but now the boys go for the last international break of the year. They have to come back healthy. You saw it how intense it was [against City]," he said. (ANI)