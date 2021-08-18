You have been a constant source of inspiration for all sports lovers: PM Modi tells Kapil Dev

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked former India skipper Kapil Dev and said the legend has been the source of inspiration for all sports lovers in the country. This after the World Cup-winning captain praised the PM for interacting with the Indian athletes who participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.



"Dear @narendramodiJi, Watched your interaction with Olympians and absolutely loved it. This will strike a chord with every sportsperson. aaj aapne puurii Sports Fraternity kaa dil jiit liyaa hai / jy hiNd! [You have won hearts of all sports fraternity, Jai Hind] Here's something I penned," Kapil Dev had written.

"Thank you @therealkapildev Ji for the kind words. You have been a constant source of inspiration for all sports lovers. All of us have to work together and ensure Indian sports reaches new heights in the times to come," PM Modi wrote while replying to Kapil Dev's tweet.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent had on Monday gone to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of PM Modi to have breakfast with him. The PM interacted with the athletes and praised them for expressing themselves at the showpiece event.

PM Modi had earlier in his Independence Day speech -- on Sunday -- applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals -- one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. (ANI)