You need your best players for the Ashes: Buttler backs England's rotation policy

In the recently concluded Test series against India, England's rotation policy came under severe criticism and the side has been accused of not prioritising the India Test series.The rotation policy saw Jonny Bairstow being rested for the first two Tests against India and wasn't able to get into the groove in the last two games.Buttler, who went back home after playing the first Test, feels refreshed ahead of the T20I series against England and has defended ECB's rotation policy."I do feel good after the rest. I have obviously spend a long time in a bubble over the past year or so when the pandemic started. I think it's important for not just me but the other guys to be able to get in and out of the bubble. So feeling good, really looking forward to what's gonna be a great T20 series," said Buttler in a virtual press conference.Buttler also highlighted how the rest and rotation policy is important for building up a big squad of players who are able to compete in all formats."We are learning more and more about it. During the summers, the challenge that bubble presented was more so in England when some guys are 20 minutes down the road from their family and still you are not able to see them for two-three months," the wicket-keeper said."It's an incredibly packed schedule at the moment, so naturally in even normal circumstances you would have been looking to manage players' workload, looking to build a large group of players a big squad of players being able to compete across all formats," he added.The wicket-keeper batsman cited England's packed schedule this summer and said it is necessary that players are being rested after some games in order to avoid burnout."It's like rather prevent problems instead of reacting to it and ECB and players are working closely together on that. I think we need to get away from the idea that you just go until you break and then we leave players behind," said Buttler."There is so much cricket coming up there's the huge carrot of the Ashes later this year. You need to get to that point with players in the best shape to be able to perform as opposed to burnt out and no longer wanting to be in that," he signed off.Earlier, England head coach Chris Silverwood had suggested that his side might look to continue the rotation policy in the Ashes.Meanwhile, India and England are gearing up for the white-ball series and will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)