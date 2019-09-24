You're an inspiration: Rohit Sharma lauds Greta Thunberg

"Leaving the saving of our planet to our children is utterly unfair. Greta Thunberg, you're an inspiration. There are no excuses now. We owe the future generations a safe planet. The time for change is now," tweeted Sharma on Tuesday.

On Monday, Greta and 15 other children later filed a complaint against five countries over the climate crisis.

Thunberg accused the world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to act on climate change and said: "We will not let you get away with this."

"And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you," she said. "Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not." Directly after her speech she, with 15 other children, delivered an official complaint on the climate crisis' impact on youth to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.