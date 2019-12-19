You still have to face me in nets: Bumrah's cheeky reply to Lynn

New Delhi: After being bought by Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indian, Australian cricketer Chris Lynn was happy as the batsman won't have to face Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah.



Jasprit Bumrah has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians since 2013. Alongside Sri Lanka spearhead Lasith Malinga, Bumrah has dominated the death bowling department for Indians in the IPL.





"@mipaltan Great City Quality Franchise Flat wicket Don't have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93 Can't wait for @IPL 2020," Lynn tweeted.



To which Bumrah replied, "Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You're still going to have to face me in the nets."

Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL auction on Thursday.



England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.



Indian player Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore.

