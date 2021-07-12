Young Blue Tigers recall 'humbling' experience of meeting Copa America winning coach Lionel Scaloni

Before taking charge of the Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni was coaching the Argentina U-20 side, when they faced their Indian counterparts in the COTIF Cup in Spain.Suresh Singh Wangjam, who was an integral part of the India U-20 midfield, and has since gone on to exert his influence in the senior India side, was surprised when he first heard that the same coach had gone on to win a prestigious title."I actually didn't know that he had become the head coach at Argentina, and was quite surprised when I first heard. It was then that I recalled that we had played against the Argentina U-20 side coached by him, and we even met him after the game," AIFF quoted Suresh as saying."There was a bit of a communication gap, as he was not so fluent in English, but he praised us a lot, and said a lot of good things about us. It feels good that we had had such praises from someone of his stature," he added.The India U-20 side, had in fact, upset all the odds, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in that match.Scaloni and his boys were staying at the same hotel as India, and the Argentinian coach had a lot of good words, especially for captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam after the game."Indian captain Amarjit Singh played very well against Argentina and Jeakson Singh was very impressive in the manner he played. We are happy to meet these young players. The Indian team was very well behaved in the team hotel and there was mutual respect between both the teams," Scaloni had told AIFF back in 2018.Amarjit himself recalled that both Scaloni and his assistant Pablo Aimar had met with the Indian team the day after the match, something that was a rather humbling experience for the young boy who had captained India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup the previous year."We had a brief meeting with the two coaches at the team hotel. We actually used to run into their team in the dining area," recalled Amarjit."But it was a surprise for me, when their coach came and said so many good things to us. For a moment it didn't feel like they were from such a big footballing nation."I remember that he was also very happy at how humble we were, even after defeating Argentina. We were all in the same hotel, but we showed them a lot of respect, even after that win, and I think he appreciated that a lot," he added.Blue Tigers defender Narender Gahlot, who was also a part of that India U-20 side, said Scaloni had encouraged the Indian boys to stick to the basics."He came across as a motivating coach. He told us to stick to the basics and encouraged us to do better in the future. He is an inspirational man." (ANI)